QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Signature Resources Capital Management LLC

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,624 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,702.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,191,342 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $542,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014,302 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 17,357.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,310 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $499,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,490 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,128,468 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,600,625,000 after buying an additional 1,989,725 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,506,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,644,000 after buying an additional 1,741,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,061,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $350,626,000 after buying an additional 1,380,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $164.56 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.26 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.25. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 10,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total value of $1,665,800.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,383 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,975.97. This represents a 23.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total value of $484,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,879,598.12. This represents a 5.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,882 shares of company stock valued at $4,314,649 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

