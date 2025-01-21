Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Stock Price Down 8.6% – Here’s Why

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.48 and last traded at $2.28. 406 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.
Qurate Retail Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.32.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. 2.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Qurate Retail Company Profile
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
Featured Stories
