Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $389,000 Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 680 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 19,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,886,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $626.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.07 and a 1-year high of $627.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $587.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $530.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $3.74. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $677.00 to $639.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $589.19.

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.36, for a total transaction of $3,826,245.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,358,685.04. This represents a 10.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total value of $1,768,072.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,046,795.39. This trade represents a 25.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,940 shares of company stock valued at $12,656,179. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

