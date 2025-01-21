Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,106 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1,394.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,081,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,123,440,000 after acquiring an additional 15,005,178 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,886,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,817,113,000 after purchasing an additional 94,086 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,120,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,539,413,000 after buying an additional 64,053 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,652,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,527,273,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $80.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $68.87 and a 1 year high of $113.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.60% and a net margin of 26.02%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.77.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

