Reliant Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,555 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up 2.4% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 65.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 76.7% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 128.3% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 134.7% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $218.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $254.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $248.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.69.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.14%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total value of $4,754,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,891,418.52. This trade represents a 5.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nestor Cano sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.75, for a total transaction of $2,561,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,300. The trade was a 71.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,200 shares of company stock worth $37,407,303 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.74.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

