Reliant Investment Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Reliant Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,871 shares during the quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,268,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,738,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,679 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,497,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,529,000 after buying an additional 543,558 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,360,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,059 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,547,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,400,000 after purchasing an additional 905,468 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,021,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.60.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $148.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $203.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.51 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.94%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.