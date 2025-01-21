Relx (NYSE:RELX) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.13 and last traded at $49.10, with a volume of 16471 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Relx in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Relx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Relx

Relx Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relx

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RELX. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 119.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Relx by 10.2% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Relx by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Relx

(Get Free Report)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.