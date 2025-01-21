Rep. Nancy Pelosi Buys NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-California) recently bought shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA). In a filing disclosed on January 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $500,001 and $1,000,000 in NVIDIA stock on December 20th.

Representative Nancy Pelosi also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $5,000,001 – $25,000,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 12/31/2024.

Sold $1,000,001 – $5,000,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 12/31/2024.

Purchased $1,000,001 – $5,000,000 in shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) on 12/20/2024.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.15. 74,165,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,100,281. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $58.58 and a 1-year high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $3.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in NVIDIA by 896.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 42.4% during the second quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4,836.7% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 18,331 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 714.3% during the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 962,430 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $118,899,000 after purchasing an additional 844,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock valued at $146,506,958 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Melius Research boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.63.

About Representative Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 11th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Pelosi (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 11th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on March 5, 2024. Pelosi is the first and only woman to serve as speaker of the House. Pelosi was first elected to the U.S. House in a special election in 1987 to represent California’s 5th Congressional District, which she represented until her election to California’s 8th Congressional District in 2012. In 2002, she was elected minority leader, becoming the highest-ranking congresswoman of either party in U.S. history. When Democrats took control of the House in 2007, Pelosi made history again with her election as speaker of the House. Pelosi was re-elected speaker of the House in 2019, following the 2018 midterm elections. She served in that role until January 3, 2023. Notable legislation passed during her speakership includes the Affordable Care Act, the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act, and the Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell Repeal Act. Pelosi is also a prominent Democratic fundraiser, raising more than $700 million for the Democratic Party since becoming a party leader in 2002. Before holding public office, Pelosi served on the Democratic National Committee and as a chair of the California Democratic Party. Nancy Pelosi was born in Baltimore, Maryland. Pelosi graduated from the Institute of Notre Dame in 1958. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Trinity College in 1962. Pelosi served as the chair of the California State Democratic Party and the finance chairwoman of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

