RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Shares Up 1.5% – Here’s Why

RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS – Get Free Report) traded up 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 43,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$26.80 million, a PE ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.20.
RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.
