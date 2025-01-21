Ring Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 10,281 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 914% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,014 call options.

Institutional Trading of Ring Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Ring Energy by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 24,993 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ring Energy by 42.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,967,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 587,690 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ring Energy by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 787,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 264,010 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 71,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 399.8% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 241,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 193,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Ring Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:REI traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.47. The stock had a trading volume of 937,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $290.36 million, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.58. Ring Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ring Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:REI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.27 million. Ring Energy had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 9.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ring Energy will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on REI

Ring Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company has interests in 56,711 net developed acres and 2,668 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Ector, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 8,751 net developed acres and 12,405 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum County, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.