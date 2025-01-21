Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.79 and last traded at $48.77, with a volume of 1346651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.15.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.07.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.53 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 108,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $2,715,382.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,823.32. This trade represents a 97.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $6,052,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,700,658 shares of company stock worth $140,360,682 over the last ninety days. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 53.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth $47,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

