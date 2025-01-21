Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Acquired by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $7,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 17.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,665 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Roblox by 9.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 3,850.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 58,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 57,096 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Roblox by 54.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 547,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,375,000 after purchasing an additional 192,256 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC began coverage on Roblox in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Roblox from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.48.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In related news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $16,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,254,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,769,070.48. This trade represents a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $1,434,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 278,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,620,119.75. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,504,601 shares of company stock worth $81,882,735. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $65.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of -39.98 and a beta of 1.43. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $66.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.90.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Roblox had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 986.36%. The firm had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

