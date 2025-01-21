Royal Fund Management LLC Acquires 1,204 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises 0.8% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $8,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTUM. Shore Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. RoundAngle Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,681,000. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $414,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $217.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.73. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

