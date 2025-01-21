Royal Fund Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Breakwater Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after acquiring an additional 11,448 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $526,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGC stock opened at $216.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.08. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.24 and a 52-week high of $220.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.