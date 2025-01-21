Royal Fund Management LLC Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Royal Fund Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,628 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divergent Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $119.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $100.77 and a 12 month high of $123.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.68.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.