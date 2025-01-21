Royal Fund Management LLC Has $6.84 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Royal Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,402 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $6,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,610,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 144.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of IXJ stock opened at $87.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $85.21 and a 12 month high of $101.31.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.