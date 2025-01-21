Royal Fund Management LLC Purchases 3,815 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 168.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 15,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $222.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $144.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.06 and a 200-day moving average of $214.47. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.66 and a 12-month high of $242.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on HON

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.