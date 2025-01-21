SAP (NYSE:SAP) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $266.63 and last traded at $266.62, with a volume of 6295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $262.83.

SAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SAP from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on SAP from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on SAP from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $327.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.71.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SAP SE will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in SAP by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth about $47,000.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

