Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.40, but opened at $5.25. Sasol shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 334,346 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.
Get Our Latest Report on Sasol
Sasol Trading Down 2.1 %
Institutional Trading of Sasol
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sasol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sasol by 255.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sasol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sasol in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Sasol by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.
About Sasol
Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sasol
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- SAP’s Strong Momentum: A Bullish Setup for Investors
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- BlackRock Breaks Records: Why the Stock Still Has Room to Run
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Duke vs. NRG: Which Energy Stock Will Power Higher Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.