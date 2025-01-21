Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.40, but opened at $5.25. Sasol shares last traded at $5.22, with a volume of 334,346 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSL. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sasol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sasol by 255.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sasol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sasol in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Sasol by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

