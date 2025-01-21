Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Position Raised by Planned Solutions Inc.

Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 202.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 698,882 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises about 10.0% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $24,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 526.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 700.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

