Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB) Stake Boosted by Breakwater Investment Management

Breakwater Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCYB – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,118,000. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 100.6% in the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab High Yield Bond ETF by 1,211.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,981,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678,192 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $748,000.

Shares of Schwab High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $26.39 on Tuesday. Schwab High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $26.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.34.

The Schwab High Yield Bond ETF (SCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high-yield, US corporate bonds, selected and weighted based on market value. SCYB was launched on Jul 11, 2023 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

