Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Raised by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 102.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,271,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641,733 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 8.1% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $23,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 3,453,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,061 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 28,111 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 383,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 189,426 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 44,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 26,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 113,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 44,620 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

SCHF stock opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.55. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

