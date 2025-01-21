Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Purchased by Breakwater Investment Management

Breakwater Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 58.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,909 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 1.3% of Breakwater Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Breakwater Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 824,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,830,000 after acquiring an additional 454,912 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 1,180,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,395,000 after purchasing an additional 597,437 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 92,385 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 19,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the period.
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance
Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $24.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.25.
About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF
The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
