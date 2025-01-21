Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by Great Waters Wealth Management

Great Waters Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 80.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,786 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 92,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 48,612 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 5,898,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,903,000 after buying an additional 2,998,174 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 283.7% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 34,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 24,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $24.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.20.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

