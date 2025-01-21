Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 215.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,357,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 927,284 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.8% of Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $35,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Denver PWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 230,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,539,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after buying an additional 32,192 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $278,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $28.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.38.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

