Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Bought by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 198.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 261,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,692 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.3% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.38.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
