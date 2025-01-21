Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 215.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,946 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 35,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 23,311 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 199,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,530,000 after purchasing an additional 129,284 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 209.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,872,000 after purchasing an additional 436,390 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 70,593 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $30.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.66.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.