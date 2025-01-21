Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Tudor Financial Inc.

Tudor Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 202.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,370 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

SCHB opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average is $22.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $23.73.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.