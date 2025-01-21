Scotiabank Cuts Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$11.00

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CS. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$12.75 to C$13.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Capstone Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.60.

Shares of CS stock traded down C$0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$8.86. 1,647,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,550. Capstone Copper has a 52 week low of C$5.99 and a 52 week high of C$11.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -42.19, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$572.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$612.00 million. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. Analysts anticipate that Capstone Copper will post 0.8541833 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Mackenzie sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.65, for a total value of C$473,075.40. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 44,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.60, for a total value of C$424,804.43. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 843,250 shares of company stock worth $8,656,280. Company insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

