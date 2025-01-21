Seele-N Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last week, Seele-N has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $9.63 million and approximately $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00004907 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00020694 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00005788 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00004449 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Seele-N Token Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.0004117 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars.

