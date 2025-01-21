Segment Wealth Management LLC Buys 18,403 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 899.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,403 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lam Research by 652.9% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 8,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $815,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 238,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,451,000 after acquiring an additional 39,725 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Lam Research by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 35,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $80.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.45. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $68.87 and a 52-week high of $113.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.63.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 50.60%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.