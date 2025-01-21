Seven Post Investment Office LP Has $415,000 Stock Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Seven Post Investment Office LP trimmed its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF comprises 0.2% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Financial Designs Corp increased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Designs Corp now owns 13,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $25.77 on Tuesday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $26.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.68.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.