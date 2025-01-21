Seven Post Investment Office LP Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Seven Post Investment Office LP reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,586.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,285,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,969,000 after acquiring an additional 18,567,654 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 1,072,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,907,000 after purchasing an additional 687,353 shares in the last quarter. Define Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,569,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $10,925,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 49.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 612,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,216,000 after buying an additional 201,837 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.77. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $49.41.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.