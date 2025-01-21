Seven Post Investment Office LP Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Seven Post Investment Office LP reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,189 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Seven Post Investment Office LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Seven Post Investment Office LP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,586.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,285,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,969,000 after acquiring an additional 18,567,654 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 1,072,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,907,000 after purchasing an additional 687,353 shares in the last quarter. Define Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,569,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $10,925,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 49.1% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 612,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,216,000 after buying an additional 201,837 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.77. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $49.41.
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
