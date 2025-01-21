Short Interest in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG) Increases By 5.6%

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 413,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hamilton Insurance Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hamilton Insurance Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Insurance Group

In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, CAO Brian John Deegan sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,404.32. This represents a 45.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 19,991 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 52.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Insurance Group by 40.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 103,426 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 22.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 250,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 46,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 63,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Hamilton Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $12.44 and a twelve month high of $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.32.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $512.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

