Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF comprises about 1.9% of Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGGR. McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 73,399 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $655,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 13,112 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGGR stock opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $39.36.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

