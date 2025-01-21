Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Invests $65,000 in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth about $860,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 49,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,404 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of YINN stock opened at $27.36 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.72.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

