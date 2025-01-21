Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.56.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.
Shares of SLAB stock opened at $134.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 1.17. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $94.00 and a 52 week high of $154.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.08.
Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 46.93% and a negative return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $166.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.
