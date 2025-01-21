Simon’s Cat (CAT) Price Down 23.5% Over Last 7 Days

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. Simon’s Cat has a market capitalization of $132.10 million and $56.29 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Simon’s Cat token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Simon’s Cat has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Simon's Cat alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103,279.99 or 0.99523432 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $102,834.06 or 0.99093721 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Simon’s Cat Profile

Simon’s Cat launched on August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 8,099,954,653,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,749,954,653,677 tokens. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme. The official website for Simon’s Cat is www.simons.cat.

Simon’s Cat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 8,099,954,653,676.73804489 with 6,749,954,653,676.73804489 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.00001919 USD and is down -8.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $64,841,339.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simons.cat/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simon’s Cat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simon’s Cat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Simon’s Cat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Simon's Cat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simon's Cat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.