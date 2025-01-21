Sky Investment Group LLC Buys 1,197 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,086 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 537 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 4.0% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the software company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,889 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its position in Adobe by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 708 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $429.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $476.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $512.03. The company has a market capitalization of $189.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $403.75 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 price target (down from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Adobe from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.00.

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total value of $327,839.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,693.55. This represents a 19.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $18,110,950. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,763 shares of company stock valued at $893,665. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

