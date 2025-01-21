Sky Investment Group LLC Purchases 127 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 30,068.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,713,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475,140 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,042,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,991,772,000 after purchasing an additional 161,133 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,898,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,435,144,000 after purchasing an additional 521,054 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,780,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,257,602,000 after buying an additional 77,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,707,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $845,466,000 after buying an additional 18,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.36, for a total value of $3,826,245.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,358,685.04. This represents a 10.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total transaction of $1,768,072.74. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,795.39. This trade represents a 25.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,940 shares of company stock worth $12,656,179 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $686.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $736.00 to $782.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 2.3 %

GS opened at $626.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $372.07 and a one year high of $627.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $587.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $530.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.24 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

