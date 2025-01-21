Sleepless AI (AI) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $75.42 Million

Sleepless AI (AI) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Sleepless AI token can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00000554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Sleepless AI has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sleepless AI has a total market capitalization of $75.42 million and $44.64 million worth of Sleepless AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sleepless AI alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104,253.81 or 0.99582065 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103,647.21 or 0.99002647 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sleepless AI Token Profile

Sleepless AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. Sleepless AI’s official Twitter account is @sleeplessai_lab. Sleepless AI’s official website is www.sleeplessailab.com.

Buying and Selling Sleepless AI

According to CryptoCompare, “Sleepless AI (AI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sleepless AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 261,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sleepless AI is 0.56027004 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $56,190,958.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sleeplessailab.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sleepless AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sleepless AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sleepless AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sleepless AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sleepless AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.