Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) vs. LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) Financial Review

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) and LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Society Pass has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LiveWorld has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Society Pass and LiveWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Society Pass -171.10% -431.98% -79.26% LiveWorld -4.14% -10.53% -6.52%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Society Pass 0 1 1 0 2.50 LiveWorld 0 0 0 0 0.00

Society Pass currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,718.18%. Given Society Pass’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Society Pass is more favorable than LiveWorld.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Society Pass and LiveWorld”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Society Pass $8.17 million 0.39 -$18.13 million ($5.12) -0.17 LiveWorld $11.46 million 0.60 $210,000.00 N/A N/A

LiveWorld has higher revenue and earnings than Society Pass.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.1% of Society Pass shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Society Pass shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of LiveWorld shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LiveWorld beats Society Pass on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Society Pass

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments. The company operates Leflair, an online lifestyle platform that offers services and products, such as fashion and accessories, beauty and personal care, and home and lifestyle; an online food delivery service under the Handycart brand name; and an online grocery delivery service under the Pushkart brand name. It also sells hardware and software to merchant; local mobile phone and global internet data plans; and domestic and overseas air ticket, and global hotel reservations, as well as offers digital marketing services. The company was formerly known as Food Society, Inc. and changed its name to Society Pass Incorporated in October 2018. Society Pass Incorporated was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld, Inc., a digital agency and software company, provides social media and technology solutions for pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and financial-travel service industries. It offers consulting, strategy, and creative solutions with human agents for moderation, engagement, customer care, and adverse events management, as well as conversation management software, and chatbots for digital campaigns and social media programs. The company was formerly known as Talk City, Inc. and changed its name to Liveworld, Inc. in May 2001. Liveworld, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

