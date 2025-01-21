SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Up 6.6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) rose 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.72 and last traded at $17.59. Approximately 26,712,616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 38,293,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SOFI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.71.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 180.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $138,969.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,926,632.75. The trade was a 4.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 64,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $1,021,658.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 586,494 shares in the company, valued at $9,219,685.68. The trade was a 9.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,999,956 shares of company stock valued at $416,793,365. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grange Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,999,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,706,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $646,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 719,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 14,281 shares during the period. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Stories

