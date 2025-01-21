Solidarity Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Solidarity Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the quarter. Allison Transmission makes up approximately 6.4% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $24,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 27.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 4.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allison Transmission news, CEO David S. Graziosi sold 5,326 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $639,759.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,833 shares in the company, valued at $20,280,219.96. The trade was a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $235,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,286.60. The trade was a 19.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,639 shares of company stock worth $2,683,537. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allison Transmission Stock Performance

Shares of Allison Transmission stock opened at $119.47 on Tuesday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.81 and a one year high of $122.53. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.62.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 12.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ALSN. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Allison Transmission from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.38.

Allison Transmission Profile

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Featured Stories

