Solidarity Wealth LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Solidarity Wealth LLC lowered its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,548 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 152.4% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 53 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 132.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $510.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $549.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $563.70. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $100.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.60 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.74.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

