Solidarity Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Solidarity Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Booking makes up about 1.9% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,850.00 to $5,522.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $5,050.00 to $5,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Booking from $4,580.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,997.64.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,926.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5,052.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,384.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,337.24. The firm has a market cap of $163.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.