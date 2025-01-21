Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Shares Up 100% – Here’s Why

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 100% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 5,090,426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 566% from the average daily volume of 763,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Solstice Gold Trading Up 100.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$6.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Solstice Gold

In other Solstice Gold news, Director Blair Schultz bought 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00. Company insiders own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Solstice Gold Company Profile

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

