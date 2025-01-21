Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Shares Up 100% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report) rose 100% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 5,090,426 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 566% from the average daily volume of 763,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Solstice Gold Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 4.36. The company has a market cap of C$6.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02.
Insider Transactions at Solstice Gold
In other news, Director Blair Schultz acquired 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00. Company insiders own 38.37% of the company’s stock.
Solstice Gold Company Profile
Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.
