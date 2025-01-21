Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Trading 100% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Free Report) were up 100% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 5,090,426 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 566% from the average daily volume of 763,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Solstice Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 6.94.

Insider Activity at Solstice Gold

In other news, Director Blair Schultz acquired 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,000.00. 38.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Solstice Gold Company Profile

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Dunnedin Gold Inc and changed its name to Solstice Gold Corp. in September 2017. Solstice Gold Corp.

