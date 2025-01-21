Sowa Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 508,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,616 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 15.8% of Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sowa Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $25,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $95,801,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,465,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,217,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,498,000 after purchasing an additional 981,362 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6,538.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 682,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,808,000 after purchasing an additional 672,568 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10,279.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 672,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,128,000 after purchasing an additional 666,330 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $37.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.76.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

